India to emerge global R&D hub for future automotive technologies; World leading auto giants to set up R&D center in India

Global automotive leaders & experts come together at

‘FISITA World Automotive Congress 2018’, being held in India for the first time

4 day global confluence inaugurated at city’s Chennai Trade Center today

Chennai, October 3, 2018: SAEINDIA today announced and inaugurated the 37th Edition of FISITA World Automotive Congress, among the automotive industry’s largest biennial global confluence, being held in India for the first time in the event’s 70 year history. The four day conclave from 2-5th October 2018 at Chennai Trade Center, will host the world’s top automotive leaders and experts on its theme this year “Disruptive Technologies for Affordable and Sustainable Mobility”.

At a press briefing held at the inaugural event today, SAEINDIA along with FISITA said that the automobile sector is worth over 2.4 trillion$ globally and India is the one of the largest automobile markets with close to 25 million units. India is positioned to have great advantages in the current context of the changing automotive landscape globally, with the growing dominance of autonomous and connected vehicles. Besides a strong emerging market being among the country’s key differentiators, India is also emerging as one of the largest exporters of connected and software solutions for automobiles. Some of the world’s leading auto giants including Mercedes, GM and Honda are setting up their backend research and development in India to support their global markets.

FISITA 2018 aims to foster and bring together the industry’s best minds across the globe, to exchange ideas and brainstorm on disruptive technology trends, opportunities and challenges that will drive the future of automobile industry and India’s significant role in enabling this growth. There will be 4 Plenary Sessions in which experts from India and abroad address key disruptions in the Automotive Industry namely Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared Mobility and a concluding panel discussion on policy frame for Disruptive Technologies. Two Leaders Forums would find answers to major questions in front of Automotive Industry. There will be 75 technical sessions, for 305 latest research papers selected out of over 1200 abstracts submitted by authors across the world.

The Student Congress would witness 35 top-notch researches by students from National and International Universities. An Educators Forum would focus on how to bridge the gap between Academia and Industry and steps needed to turn Institutes into innovative solution provider for the Automotive Industry. There will also be Technology demonstration by Engineering Students at the Island of Excellence

Speaking to media at the press briefing, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and the Patron for the FISITA 2018 Steering Committee said, “Globally, the automotive industry is going through a period of disruption where new technologies and newer business models are being adopted that can potentially disrupt and change the existing order. The rise of technology in the auto components manufacturing sector globally and its by-products such as mobility, connectivity, fuel efficiency, electric cars and autonomous driving, have brought forward a huge playfield for the Indian manufacturers to compete and innovate in. The Indian auto components sector is already driving innovation, and increasing its investments in R&D. The industry has to come together to accelerate efforts and

derive at solutions that help overcome challenges in this context and I am happy SAEINDIA and FISITA have collaborated to hold the World Automotive Congress in India at this juncture.”

Dr. Aravind.S Bharadwaj, Chief Technology Officer, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Chairman, FISITA 2018 Steering Committee, said, “By bringing together global experts, FISITA 2018 will provide the right platform to Indian automotive industry to look at the transforming scenario and recommend path-breaking initiatives to cope with the challenges to find affordable and sustainable mobility solutions within the disruptive framework.”

Mr Murli Iyer, Global Advisor, SAE International and VP Americas – FISITA said, “Since 1947, the FISITA World Automotive Congress has taken place in iconic, international locations of importance to the motor industry. Now, as the traditional industry is fast evolving into the mobility services sector of tomorrow, we are delighted to be holding it in India for the first time in Chennai, together with our colleagues at SAEINDIA.” He commended the theme chosen for the Congress as truly contemporary and futuristic in its approach and expected positive solutions to the issues and concerns facing the industry in terms of congenial policy framework and supporting infrastructure.

Mr N Balasubramanian, Dy Vice President, Product Engineering, Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India and Chairman, FISITA 2018 Organising Committee said, “The Indian automotive industry has risen in unison to support FISITA 2018 with generous sponsorship and patronage as detailed elsewhere”. He also added the concurrent exposition along with the Congress has attracted participation from both India and abroad, with a spread of 1800 Sq.ms displaying cutting edge technology including new launches and Ride N Drive area for live demonstration.”

FISITA – International Federation of Automotive Engineering societies has 37 Member Societies throughout the world. FISITA World Automotive Congress is the most coveted event organised by FISITA in collaboration with the host country society, leading to a congregation of industry leaders and experts from the automotive industry and academia worldwide.

SAEINDIA is a member driven, technical societies, having 50,000 members and 400 collegiate clubs across the country, its core purpose is to create value for mobility Engineering community.

More info on FISITA 2018 is available at www.fisita-congress.com.

