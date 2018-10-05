Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Analysis, Segmentation and Global Opportunities 2023

Market Scenario

The adoption of fiber optics technology and system security technologies are driving the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market. It is extensively used for delivering end-to-end intrusion detection solutions by sensing, interrogation, and networking, and others. The perimeter intrusion detection systems are widely used in advanced video analytics, video motion detection, microwave, radar video surveillance, electromagnetic, infrared beams, electronic protection detection, and others. These wide range of applications are boosting the market growth to the large extent.

The companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), are the leading providers of perimeter intrusion detection systems solution in the market. In 2016, Senstar Corporation introduced new version of FiberPatrol-ZR, with its zone-reporting fiber optic fence-mounted intrusion detection system. It also includes dual sensing channels enabling a cut immune configuration and reducing nuisance alarm rate. It can use optical time-domain reflectometry to detect the intrusion more accurately, locate them and creates virtual zone.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, verticals, and region. The component is segmented into hardware (sensors (seismic sensors, acoustic glass-break sensors, and shock sensors)), solution, services (managed services, maintenance & support, system integration & consulting, risk assessment & analysis), and others. The deployment type is further segmented into open area, buries, fence mounted, and others. The vertical is further segmented into aerospace, government & defense, transportation, industrial, commercial, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is expected to reach USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~6% over the review period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market: Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (U.K.) Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Senstar Corporation (Canada), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International PLC (U.S.), Southwest Microwave (U.S.), and among others

Segments:

The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, point of sale, applications and region.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Technology:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Point Of Sale:

Multi-Brand Electronic Stores,

Exclusive Showrooms,

Hypermarket/Supermarket Stores,

Online Sales Channel

Others

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Applications:

Music & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Gaming & Virtual Reality

Others

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of perimeter intrusion detection systems market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share in perimeter intrusion detection systems market as the perimeter intrusion detection systems are widely used in various sectors aerospace, government & defense, transportation, industrial, commercial, and others. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are an emerging player for perimeter intrusion detection systems market and expected grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the perimeter intrusion detection systems in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

Intended Audience

Perimeter intrusion detection systems providers

Advertising agents

Marketing solution providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

