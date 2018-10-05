Rexpid is a professional manufacturer of Superior Flight Broadhead Blade in korea

Rexpid is established in 1987, Blade Sync Technology, Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperation, Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports.

Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid.

In a world where only the competitive survive, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come.

Rexpid III_100gr

Specification

Weight: 100 grains

Cutting diameter: 1⁷⁄₁₆˝

Blade Thickness: 0.028˝

Stainless Steel

Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

RX-S

Specifications

Weight: 100 grains

Cutting diameter: 1½˝

Blade Thickness: 0.035˝

– Immediate and simultaneous opening of the blades upon impact

– Superior flight

– Precision grade mechanical system

Rexpid III

Specification

Weight: 125 grains

Cutting diameter: 1⁹⁄₁₆˝ on 125 grain

Blade Thickness: 0.028˝ on 125 grain

Stainless Steel

Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

No Rubber Band Needed

Blade system is specifically engineered to increase the penetrating and destructive power.

The easy-open gear attached blades stay collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air

giving you the accuracy of your practice tips, with the deadly action of a large blade broadhead.

The Rexpid Ⅲ is designed to help create larger and deeper entrance wounds, allowing you to take down your game quickly.

Are you looking for Superior Flight Broadhead Blade and Crossbow Hunting Product Korea? Rexpid RX-S unlocks all 3 blades upon tip impact. The blades are locked in place until the tip hits the animal. The tip impact triggers all the blades to open Blades are locked during ﬂights to ensure stability.