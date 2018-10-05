Security Orchestration Market Aggrandizes To USD 2123.5 Million by 2023 With 15% of CAGR Worldwide; Asserts MRFR

Market Highlights:

Security orchestration is defined as the method of connecting security tools with existing security systems to better operate organizations’ security operations. Technological integration with the existing tools allows enterprises to adopt advanced security technologies using both internal and external resources.

In the light of recent market developments, FireEye, Inc., a prominent player in security orchestration market offers solutions and services associated with security orchestration. The solutions offered by the company help the users improve their response time, minimize risk exposure, and maintain a process consistency throughout the security program. Cisco Systems is another significant player in security orchestration market. Their security orchestration solutions help enterprise network management team to manage all the operation related to the security program. They also provide security solutions for cloud-based application and minimizes complexity.

The key factors driving the security orchestration market include the rapid deployment of cloud-based solutions, growth in the BYOD trend and increasing security breach incidents. Moreover, enterprises are deploying security orchestration solutions to protect the networks from data breaches and threats. However, a combination of security analytics with security orchestration can create market opportunities in future.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global security orchestration market are FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Hexadite (U.S.), Phantom Cyber Corporation (U.S.), Tufin (Israel), Swimlane LLC (U.S.), and CyberSponse Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments

The global security orchestration market is segmented into component, application, deployment, organization size, and vertical. The component segment consists of solution and service. The service segment is bifurcated into professional services, consulting services, training and education, support and maintenance and managed services. The application segment is bifurcated into threat intelligence, network forensics, ticketing solutions, compliance management and others. The deployment segment consists of cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment comprises small and medium enterprise and large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication and others.

Regional Analysis

The global security orchestration market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America market is expected to have the largest market share in the global security orchestration market owing to the presence of major players, well-established research & development center and demand for cutting-edge security technology. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing in the security orchestration market. The growth in the region is attributed to rising adoption of cloud-based security solutions and need for advanced security solutions to combat cyber-attacks.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

