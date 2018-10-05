Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

Sizing And Thickening Agents Market by region. Developing countries are the primary exporters of thickening and sizing agents to North America and Europe. The developments in industries such as paper, textiles, and the growing demand for convenience food products in the Asia-Pacific region is driving the sizing & thickening agents market.

Sizing and thickening agents are substances which can increase the size and viscosity of a liquid without substantially changing its other properties. Edible thickeners are generally- used to thicken soups and sauces without altering their taste. Thickeners are also used in explosives, cosmetics, paints and inks.

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market can be segmented on the basis of sizing agent type, thickening agent type and sizing and thickening agent by application. Based on sizing agent type, the global market of sizing and thickening agent can be divided into natural sizing agents, synthetic sizing agents and others. The natural sizing agent segment includes starches, rosins and others (glue, albumen and cellulosic derivatives), synthetic sizing agents includes polyvinyl alcohol, styrene, the others segment includes alkenyl succinic anhydride, acrylic acids polymer, modified polyesters and alkyl ketene dimer.

Hydrocolloids are the most extensively used thickening agents. Starch and its derivatives are the most widely used natural sizing and thickening agents and polyvinyl alcohol is the most widely used synthetic polymer used for sizing.

The hydrocolloids segment of the thickening agents market is driven by increasing demand for nutritive, healthy and convenience food products. The emerging trend of using clean-label products, which are slowly becoming compulsory across the globe, has created many opportunities for new formulations and new product developments in food & beverage segments.

Some of the prominent competitors in the global sizing and thickening agents market include CP Kelco, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE and Ashland.