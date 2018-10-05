Traffic Sensor Market 2018- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario

The companies such as Raytheon Company (U.S.), Sensys Networks, Inc. (U.S.), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Kistler Group (Switzerland) are contributing the largest market revenue in the production of traffic sensor equipment. In 2015, The Sensys Networks, Inc. has went into the partnership with Verizon to provide the intelligent traffic management service such as high-resolution video delievery, 24/7 data for signal optimization, congestion mitigation and performance reporting.

In North America region, the radar sensors has huge in demand as it is integrated with advanced 3D technology. These sensors are used for accurate vehicle counting, speed and classification, lane and on/off ramp monitoring and others. These sensors provide the solution that can collect the statistical data including direction, lane, volume, occupancy, average speed, gap, headway and others. In North America region, the edge radar technology is leading in the market and growing at the constant rate. In the road traffic management applications, the edge radar technology are used for stop bar and advance detection, which is driving the traffic sensor market.

The traffic monitoring is emerging trend and growing with the huge demand in the traffic sensors market. These monitoring offers traffic data sensors and systems for vehicle classification, axle counting, over height, and 3D vehicle profiling. While, the electronic toll collection is integrated with advanced RFID and GSM technology for the identification of traffic signals, and vehicle speed measurement.

The global traffic sensors are bifurcated into technology, sensors type, applications, and region. The technology includes RFID, 3D/2D, GSM and others. The sensors types includes LiDAR sensors, radar sensors, magnetic sensors, piezoelectric sensors, image sensors and others. The applications includes laser measurement systems, electronic toll collection system, hot spot detection system, road tunnel sensors system and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of Traffic Sensor Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in traffic sensor market owing to the government investments in the production of different types of sensors including magnetic sensors, piezoelectric sensors, image sensors, and the expansion by key traffic sensor manufacturers.The traffic sensor market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for traffic sensor market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global traffic sensor market is expected to grow at USD ~385 Million by 2023, at ~8% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Traffic Sensor Market are – TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Kistler Group (Switzerland), SWARCO AG (Austria), Sick AG (Germany), LeddarTech Inc. (Canada), Siemens AG (Germany) , International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Axis Communication AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Sensys Networks, Inc. (U.S.) and among others.

Segments:

The global traffic sensor market has been segmented on the basis of technology, sensors type, applications, and region.

Global Traffic Sensor Market by Technology:

RFID

3D/2D

GSM

Others

Global Traffic Sensor Market by Sensors Type:

LiDAR sensors

Radar sensors

Magnetic sensors

Piezoelectric sensors

Image sensors

Others

Global Traffic Sensor Market by Applications

Laser measurement systems

Electronic Toll Collection System

Hot spot detection system

Road tunnel sensors system

Others

Global Traffic Sensor Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

