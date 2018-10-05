Women in Cloud Announces Second Annual Summit

Call for speakers now open for January 26th, 2019 event to Accelerate Female Tech Entrepreneurship.

Bellevue WA – Today the Women in Cloud organization announced the second annual Women in Cloud Summit. With the theme of “Accelerate,” this year’s Summit connects women-led cloud companies directly with cloud industry leaders to provide access to acceleration programs and opportunities to participate in thought-leadership sessions that support their business growth. Hosted on January 26th, 2019 in Redmond Washington, the Women in Cloud Summit call for speakers is now open.

Women in Cloud is a cross-industry initiative to create collaboration with leading hyperscale cloud companies to extend access for women tech leaders and entrepreneurs. The annual summit comes on the heels of a year of significant momentum for the Women in Cloud organization including the twelve women-led startups graduating the first Women in Cloud Channel Accelerator.

Recently Women in Cloud sent a delegation to United Nations Ideagen – Empowering Women & Girls 2030 Summit and are now working to advance UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #5 to enable women to access $1 Billion in cloud opportunities.

As Chaitra Vedullapalli, co-founder of Meylah and Women in Cloud explains, “Without access, you cannot create opportunities. With the help of industry partners, community groups and organizations like IDEAGEN & UN, we are thrilled to be able to support empowering Women and Girls to reach their goals and dreams for the benefit of themselves, their families, their communities and their countries,”

Impacts of local efforts in Seattle are already being realized. Jacqueline Touma, co-founder of Curious Enterprises and Women in Cloud, describes, “Working together, women with male allies are taking deliberate action to drive momentum and lasting change towards diversity, inclusion and economic growth. We can enact real change and have seen it in less than a year when Women in Cloud was formed, with $50M in opportunities on the horizon coming from the Women in Cloud Accelerator.”

We invite you to join us at our Summit on January 26th, 2019 by registering to attend. Call for speakers including keynote conversations, panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, and spotlights focused on accelerating impact for women entrepreneurs and leaders in cloud is now open by contacting Chaitra Vedullapalli cvedulla ( @ ) womenincloud dot com dot Sponsorships and Partnership opportunities are available dot

About Women in Cloud

Women in Cloud is a community-led initiative supporting female technology entrepreneurs. Via private-public partnerships with innovative companies and leaders in tech Women in Cloud creates access to partnership opportunities, programs that accelerate business growth in the cloud and strategic alliances that advance the success of women in tech. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter and our website at http://www.womenincloud.com

