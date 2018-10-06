Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market is predicted to reach a market value of USD 23.24 Billion by 2023.

In the year 2018, Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market was valued at USD 14.11 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 23.24 Billion at pace of 10.9% CAGR.

Monoclonal antibodies are very specific to cancer cells because they bind to proteins on their surface and stimulate an immune response. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are monospecific antibodies that comprise identical immune cells which are clones of a single parent cells and they are directed to a specific cellular targets. These antibodies are highly customizable because they are specific in nature and also play a vital role in the elimination of cancer cells during cancer treatment. As a result, monoclonal antibodies have been shown to be more effective than chemotherapy or other anticancer treatment.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market is driven due to factors like rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, growing awareness about various mAb applications among people, increasing demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies, and growing preference toward specificity of monoclonal antibodies to target cancer. In addition, increasing investment in research and development of genomic studies, and technological advancement in genetic sequencing is expected to drive the market growth. However, huge investments for R&D activities and stringent government policies are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds as the second largest market share in the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market are Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Genmab, Glaxosmithklinne, Novartis, Roche, Immunogen, Seattle Genetics and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

