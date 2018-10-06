Puzzle English Enters International Market: 10 New Languages Available on the Platform

Puzzle English has started its international expansion and it conquers the new markets. In autumn of 2018 the platform entered ten international markets: user’s interface and dictionary are now available in ten languages.

06/10/2018, Moscow. – Puzzle English, one of the leaders in the Russian online language learning market, has finalised the first step of its international expansion. This autumn the platform was launched in ten new languages. It allowed to add Puzzle English to the list of multi-linguistic English learning online resources. Now the Puzzle English dictionaries are available in ten languages. Thousands of users from South Korea, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and France have already registered on the web-site. An exceptionally warm welcome was given by the Vietnamese users. They even shot a special beginners tutorial in the Vietnamese language.

«In recent years some platforms in this oversaturated market of the language-learning apps prioritise individual work with native teachers. It’s not very convenient for the users. First, a native teacher that speaks and also teaches is rather expensive. Second, making your first steps in acquiring a new language, it’s better to study with a local specialist. The thing is that a non-native teacher, who has a first-person experience in learning the language, knows how to teach the basics while a native teacher might not pay enough attention to explaining some obvious (from his viewpoint) moments. Self-study in combination with the language practice is a rational option and it has the best price/effectiveness ratio. Soon our new users in new regions will see it for themselves», said the founder and CEO of Puzzle English Aleksandr Antonov.

By the end of 2018, the Puzzle English team plans to add dozens of languages for its international users to learn the language effectively.

About the online English learning platform Puzzle English:

Launched in 2011, Puzzle English is a platform for training the English language online. It contains listening, reading and writing exercises as well as some oral skills training. Puzzle English has a large catalogue of different tasks and exercises for polishing the language skills. Currently, there are over 6 million registered users and about 1 million of active monthly users, excluding the app users.

