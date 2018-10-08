MBAF’s Marta Alfonso Named One of Crain’s Inaugural Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting

MIAMI, FL (SEPTEMBER 26, 2018) – Committed to supporting women, nationally recognized public accounting firm, MBAF, is thrilled to announce that Marta Alfonso, CPA*, ABV, CFF, CGMA, CIRA, JD, principal in the Litigation and Valuation Division, has been named one of Crain’s inaugural Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting in New York City.

A new tradition in the New York City community, Crain’s Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting list features female power players who have given back to their community and shaped the accounting industry with a distinctive, multifaceted skill set. Alfonso represents all that and more.

“Marta’s recognition in Crain’s comes as no surprise,” said Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF. “Marta is not only a notable woman, but she is smart, inspirational and community-focused. She sets an example for all of our employees of what a multifaceted, successful leader should be like.”

With a strong background in litigation consulting, forensic accounting, insolvency and bankruptcy, turnarounds, and financial management, Alfonso offers extensive financial experience and a deep understanding of critical financial litigation issues to MBAF’s clients. Trained as both an accountant and an attorney, she has worked in a range of consulting and in-house corporate roles since 1983.

Along with her work in the private sector, Alfonso also was the Director of the Office of Asset and Credit Management and the Interim Comptroller for the Federal Housing Administration at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In these positions, she evaluated and developed financial accounting systems and programs, while overseeing financial management functions.

Alfonso has also found the time to create and serve as the host of the Well-Heeled Professional, a podcast dedicated to providing the tools, insights and best practices to help people grow professionally. The Well-Heeled Professional brings a personal Advisory Board to address timely topics that many face in their careers.

In addition, Alfonso has been named one of the South Florida Business Journal’s Influential Business Women based on her leadership and contributions to the South Florida community. She also serves as the president of the Women’s Network of MBAF which provides professional development and mentorship opportunities to women in all levels at MBAF.

She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and juris doctorate degree from the University of Miami and received her master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

About MBAF

MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 17 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2018 and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 600 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.