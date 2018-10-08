Production Information Management (PIM) Market 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global production information management market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Organizations are widely considering cloud-based deployments for implementing the central repository for their product data due to the increasing complexity associated with maintaining and managing it.

The global Production Information Management Market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the production information management market in the North American region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The U.S. is anticipated to drive the growth of the production information management market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players, such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), Riversand Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

In the global production information management market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector, particularly in the emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea is boosting the market growth in the region.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global production information management market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), Stibo Systems (Denmark), Riversand Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Pimcore (Austria) are among others.

Production Information Management Market Segmentation:

The global production information management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size and end-user. The component segment is further bifurcated into software and service. The software segment consists of single domain and multi-domain. The service segment comprises consulting and system integration, training and support and maintenance. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment consists of small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The vertical segment consists of BFSI, government, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global PIM market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the highest share in the global production information management market. The increasing industry demand to maximize value from the centralized master data, and to gain meaningful insights from this consolidated master data is boosting the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing geography due to the rising advancement in the e-commerce and retail industry. Other aspects such as fast adoption of multi-domain PIM software are expected to promote valuable services in terms of performance, quality, and capacity during the forecast period

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Cloud-based PIM Service Providers

SMBs and Large Enterprises

Venture Capitalists

