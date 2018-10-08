Simplify Warehouse Management With Barcoder 250 From ES Consulting

ES Consulting (www.warehouse-management.co.uk), a provider of various Sage additions, are the developer of the most reliable warehouse management systems – Barcoder 250. This particular Sage addition is typically used in warehousing and distribution businesses to simplify the management of sales and purchase orders. Since the system is fully integrated with Sage 50 and Sage 200 Barcode , users do not have to change accounting procedures.

Barcoder 250 can be used to generate accurate reports, which allow users to monitor their warehouse activities more closely, and eliminates paperwork. The system is also equipped with a handheld scanner linked to the computer of the warehouse or a wireless handheld terminal. By using this, data entry can be accomplished much faster and errors completely eradicated.

Because of the utility of the Barcoder 250, ES Consulting has helped address the needs of multiple different business sectors, generating dozens of unique and interesting customers. In fact, one of their clients, who have been using Sage 50 Accounts for some years, was thrilled to have purchased Barcoder 250 from this company in hopes of lowering the costs of their order processing. Here is a part of their testimonial:

“I emailed requesting a call back, and was phoned the very same day. ES Consulting’s representative was friendly and helpful and we discussed all of my requirements together. At the end of the call we arranged for ES Consulting to provide an online demonstration of the software, which they were able to do later that week. I was impressed by the demo and after a few days to think it through we decided to place the order with ES Consulting for Barcoder 250, as it appeared to meet all of our expectations, and for a very reasonable price too.

Once the order was placed and we’d provided ES Consulting with all of the information they needed to get us set up, we had Barcoder 250 up and running within just two weeks. ES Consulting then provided us detailed training on how to use the software which allowed us to get going with it straight away. After two months of using the system, all our major objectives have been achieved. We now have complete accuracy in our order processing and everything is so much easier. It makes me wonder why we didn’t invest in something like this before”!

