Agriculture Robots Market is forecasted to reach $5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2016 to 2024. Agriculture robots perform various tasks, those are difficult and time consuming for humans. Robots help in agriculture sector to improve yield with minimal resources and also attract more people into farming as an exciting high-tech profession.

Moreover, manure or fertilizers spreaders and heavy chemicals or drugs dispensers are usually harmful for humans. Hence robots can have direct contact with these harmful substances under controlled conditions. Additionally, the technology of robots are spreading all over the world, as it provides an opportunity of replacing human operators by providing high yield, effective solutions and return on investments.

High pressure on farmers to produce more grains of better quality in a limited time, and increasing population coupled with shortage of food globally are fuelling the growth of the agriculture robots market. Additionally, high labour cost and limited availability of skilled agriculture labour are also expected to support the growth of the market. However, lack of technical knowledge, high cost of robots, and high maintenance cost may hinder the growth of the market.

The agriculture robots market is segmented based on the type, application and geography. By type is further segmented into driverless tractor, UAV, milking robots, machines and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into dairy management, field farming, indoor farming, horticulture and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The Key market players in agriculture robots are AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, AutoProbe Technologies LLC, Harvest Automation, Inc., Agribotix LLC., GEA Group, Naio Technology, KC Drone Co., BouMatic Robotics BV, and MafRodaAgrobotics, among others.

