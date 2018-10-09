Erotic Heritage Museum Celebrates 10th Anniversary Saturday, October 13

The Erotic Heritage Museum will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.. Entry to the Museum will be $10 all day, with evening events to entertain guests.

“How does one reflect on decade adequately?” says EHM Executive Director Dr. Victoria Hartmann. “So much has happened, and more is still to come. The EHM has changed and grown alongside this wonderful city; we’ve met phenomenal guests, scholars, and famous folks, collaborated with stellar institutions, and been fortunate enough to continue our work. As Las Vegas’ only Museum to explore the depth of breadth of Erotic Heritage, we are excited to see the next decade unfold and thank everyone who has supported us. There is much more to explore – come and join the celebration, and help us usher in the next 10 years!”

The Museum will be decorated in a “Glam Gore” Halloween theme for the celebration; visitors will enjoy a discounted $10 admission fee all day, and are also invited to participate in the EHM Scavenger Hunt, at any time during Museum hours on11am – 10pm.

From 5-7pm, a blood-red player piano will fill the EHM Lobby with ambient music, as the evening entertainments begin. Guests are invited to peruse the Museum, visit the Lobby Library and Museum Gift Shop, and take photos at the EHM Chapel. A champagne and wine bar will be available for sale; tongue-in-cheek snack bar will also be available, courtesy of local burlesque duo The Roomatez.

From 8–9:30pm, EHM resident show “Puppetry of the Penis” will begin:

From 10pm–midnight, EHM’s summer residency, “FreakShow!” returns, one night only, to entertain the late-night crowd: