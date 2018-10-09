Laser Printer Market Share, Consumption Analysis and Forecast Report till 2025

09th October 2018 – Global Laser Printer Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. A laser printer is a popular type of personal computer printer that uses a non-impact, photocopier technology. A type of printer that utilizes a laser beam to produce an image on a drum. A laser beam fires on a mechanical cylinder known as a photoreceptor. The light of the laser modifies electrical charge on the drum wherever it hits. The drum is then rolled through a pool of toner, which is picked up by the charged portions of the drum. Finally, the toner is transferred to the paper through a blend of heat and pressure.

Laser printers generate a very high-quality print and possess the capability to print an almost unlimited variety of fonts. Most laser printers come with a basic set of fonts, called internal or resident fonts. Based on the product type, the global market share is classified into Single Function A4 Laser Printer, Multifunction A4 Laser Printer. Based on laser printer types, the laser printer market share is classified into personal, office, workgroup, production, and color. Personal laser printers are very small. They are designed to fit comfortably on a desk with other computer equipment and are intended to be connected to a single computer for use by one user. These personal printers are simplex and can be connected to a multi-user computer for personal use.

Office laser printers may be used by a single person, or shared by a small group of user. These normally provide both a Centronics parallel and a serial port as standard, and are usually capable of running both ports concurrently, allowing at least two computers to be attached. Workgroup laser printers are normally designed for sharing between a numbers of users in a network. These are designed to run unsupervised, tucked away in the corner. Normally, workgroup printers provide both a Centronics parallel port and a serial port. While, they provide normal parallel and serial ports, majority of workgroup printers are intended to be used with computer networks comprising several personal computers or minicomputers, or a blend of both.

Color laser printers extract and syndicate the best features of laser and inkjet technology to a multi-purpose printer package. The technology is based on traditional monochrome laser printing, but uses additional components to create color images and documents. Color laser printers use a CMYK toner combination. Based on size, the laser printer market is classified into small, medium, and large. Based on application, the laser printer market size is classified into Mobile Computing, school, Corporate, others. Further, based on end users, the laser printer market share is classified into Small Businesses, Medium Businesses and Enterprises.

