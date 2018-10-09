Medical connectors Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Medical connectors are used to interconnect different medical electronic equipment, such as diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, therapy applications, surgery assist devices, and disposable equipment with one another. The global medical connector market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8 % between the forecast period of 2017 and 2023.

The medical connectors market is growing rapidly across the world. This rapidly evolving market and emergence of numerous market suppliers are providing smaller, lighter, higher-speed, and higher-density medical connectors capable of handling big data, meeting cost targets, and others. It is widely used for industrial application which includes controls systems, industrial electronics, measurement applications and others. These connector offers flex circuits, display screens, flex switches, sensors, catheters, antennas, and integrated assemblies into their portfolios. These connectors also offer low voltage, high voltage, hybrids, intelligent technology, low cost and others, are the driving factor of the market growth. It can resist in harsh environments, contaminants, and can handle electro/mechanical pressure. It offers the highest dependability and corrosion resistance.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global medical connector market: – ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), Samtec (U.S.) Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), and among others.

Segments:

The global Medical connector market has been segmented on the basis of light source type, offering, applications, and region.

Global Medical connector market by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Others

Global Medical connector market by Connector Size (mm):

=10 mm

11mm -20 mm

= 20 mm

Others

Global Medical connector market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

