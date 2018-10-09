Opportunities for the global tumbler with lid market to reach $2.5 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global tumbler with lid market looks attractive with opportunities in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The global tumbler with lid market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.

In this market, stainless steel, plastic, and glass are used for manufacturing of tumblers. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the stainless steel tumbler is expected to remain the largest segment and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to exceptional temperature retention properties, durability, and superior toughness.

Within the global tumbler with lid market, the sports and outdoor activities segment will remain the largest and also witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor recreational activities and growing demand for ultra-lightweight, fashionable, one-handed beverage containers.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing camping, hiking, and other outdoor recreational activities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include introduction of vacuum sealing and coating technology and increasing demand for temperature retention tumblers. Newell Brands, Tupperware Brands, Yeti Holding, Xiamen Xaoyuren Home Appliance and Technology Co., Thermos, Tervis Tumbler, Hydro Flask, and Tritan USA are among the major suppliers of the global tumbler with lid market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global tumbler with lid market by material, product, application, capacity, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Tumbler with Lid Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global tumbler market by material, product, application, capacity, and region as follows:

By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Stainless Steel

• Plastic

• Glass and Others

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Insulated Tumblers

• Regular Tumblers

By Application Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Sports and Outdoor Activities

• Everyday

• Others

By Storage Capacity [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Up to 12 Ounces

• 12 to 20 Ounces

• 20 to 30 Ounces

• Above 30 Ounces

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Italy

− UK

• APAC

− China

− India

− Japan

• ROW

− Brazil

− UAE

− South Africa

This 214-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this global competitive marketplace.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global tumbler market by material (stainless steel, plastic, and glass and others), product (insulated tumblers and regular tumbler), application (sports and outdoor activities, everyday, and others) and capacity (up to 12 ounces, 12 to 20 ounces, 20 to 30 ounces, above 30 ounces) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?