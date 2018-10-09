Surya Hospital Doctors Lease a Life to 450 gms Baby!

Jaipur, Bollywood superstar “Govinda” inaugurated state’s advanced neonatal and paediatric intensive care unit at Surya Hospitals, Jaipur. Few days ago, in some other Jaipur hospital, twin babies were delivered in the 26th week of gestation. They were born at a very low birth weight – 450 gms and 540 gms. When they were brought to Surya Hospital emergency care, the chances of survival were only 30- 35%. Now, both the babies are normal & healthy. One has already been discharged from the hospital a few days back and the other child going to be discharge in the coming days.

As per their father, becoming a mother is a very different feeling and the journey begins as soon as the pregnancy test comes positive. Motherhood comes with lots of enthusiasm, confusion, some restlessness, and many dreams. He said, “My wife had complications like high blood pressure since the beginning of her pregnancy. This could have cause irreversible damage to both her and the children. Now, the day has come when my wife delivered the twins.”

He adds, “They have all the possible complications which extreme preterm babies may have like severe respiratory problems. Air was trapped in their lungs, which was causing a delay in lung maturity. That’s the condition in which they were admitted at Surya Hospital’s NICU. Surya Hospital’s NICU team has done a tremendous job under the guidance of Dr. Mahendra Jain & Dr. Yogesh Vijay. They were giving the calculated breath to the child with the minimum possible pressure to prevent the further injury to the lung tissues, and to promote the proper gaseous exchange. Today, by the grace of God and the effort of Surya Team, both of our children are normal and healthy.”

Surya Hospitals Jaipur Unit Head Dr. Suhasini Jain said, “We have state-of-the-art neonatal & paediatrics, critical care ambulances, HEPA filtered level-III NICU, dedicated AHUs, invasive and non-invasive ventilators, oscillators along with round-the-clock team of neonatologist. We also have US-trained paediatric intensive care specialist, Dr. Prashant Mitharwal, who has been specially trained to handle the difficult Paediatric Emergencies.”

Dr. Deepak Shivpuri, Director and Head of the Department of Neonatology & Paediatrics told the media that every second is precious when it comes to children’s emergencies, so the right treatment at the right time is of the utmost importance. We have specially trained doctors in neonatal and paediatric emergency care. Whenever it comes to children’s health, they are not just “little adults”, they are just “unique”.

The founder and director of Surya Hospitals, Dr. B.S. Avasthi, said, “We have been dedicated to better healthcare of women and children continuously for the last 30 years and will continue to do so. According to a report, more than 35 of the 1000 live newborns die at some time in Rajasthan.”

Bollywood Actor “Govinda” told the media, children are the lifeline of every family and we really need high-end advanced facilities in case of any emergencies involving our children. The doctors also need to have specialised training to handle paediatric emergencies. Surya Hospital Mumbai has set benchmarks in maternal and paediatric health care, and I am very sure that level of care now will be delivered to the public of Rajasthan.

