ZENEC Z-E2060: Top Entertainer with Sat Nav Option for VW T5

Convenient and affordable retrofitting of multimedia and navigation functions for VW T5 Multivan and T5 California vehicles – with the Z-E2060 of the E>GO model range. Brought out by the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/), the Z-E2060 is a versatile infotainer that integrates perfectly into T5 based VW vehicles. High end sound, enthralling pictures and films, optimal DAB+ radio reception, and clever smartphone integration – ZENEC’s new E>GO makes every trip in the popular VW Bully successor even more entertaining. Also for those looking for a comfortable sat nav, the Z-2060 is the intelligent solution: With the Z-EMAP50 sat nav package available as an optional package, the infotainer can be extended to become a well equipped naviceiver.

PERFECT UPGRADE FOR THE VW T5

ZENEC’s new naviceiver stands for premium quality and premium components, designed for perfect system integration into the VW T5. Appearance, fit, electrical connections – the Z-E2060 has been developed uncompromisingly for the following T5 transporters (build years from 2010 to 2015): the VW T5 Multivan Comfortline, PanAmericana, Highline, Edition25, BlueMotion, Match, Special, Business and Caravelle as well as the VW T5 California, Comfortline and Europe.

The Z-E2060 is optimally integrated into the VW electrical system, being connected via the CAN bus to the steering wheel remote control, multifunction display (MFA+, MFA), Climatronic status display and the the optical parking system (OPS). These comfort functions can therefore be readily used as normal.

QUICK RESPONSE TOUCHSCREEN

From the capacitive 16.5 cm / 6.5″ display it is possible to control the new T5 E>GO precisely and completely intuitively. The touchscreen responds to to just a light touch.

The display is impressive not just because it is easy to use: the images presented on the display screen also convince with color brilliance, high brightness level and large contrast range.

VERSATILE ENTERTAINMENT

All your favorite radio stations in clear digital quality. The Z-E2060 has an integrated DAB+ twin tuner. Its full feature set – MOT Slideshow, DLS text, Service Following and dynamic station list – ensures excellent reception and ease of use.

With the versatile entertainment functions of the Z-E2060 you get a totally new music and video experience. Beside a CD/DVD drive the T5 specialist offers two USB ports for connecting USB media, iPod or iPhone.

A powerful 4 x 45 watt amplifier, the 10-band graphic equalizer and the DSP based 5-channel time alignment make for the best possible sound, and allows for comprehensive sound tuning. Whether driving away on vacation or to work – boredom on board will at any rate not arise!

OPTIMAL SMARTPHONE PARTNER

The Z-E2060 can use smartphones in the T5 in many ways, not only for telephoning with the hands-free system or music streaming via Bluetooth. Direct USB connections to the Z-E2060 are also available for Android smartphones – the apps are all mirrored on the display of the E>GO using the SmartLink function. The apps can then be controlled directly from the touchscreen of the Z-E2060, allowing the functions of the mobile phones to be fully exploited in the vehicle – including the comfortable use of navigation apps.

UPGRADABLE: FROM INFOTAINER TO NAVICEIVER

If using smartphone sat nav apps for occasional navigation is not enough, you can upgrade the Z-E2060 to a full-function naviceiver by purchasing the optional Z-EMAP50 navigation package. This includes the latest ZENEC NextGen navigation software on 16 GB microSD card, containing 3D maps of 47 EU countries, more than 6.5 million points of interest, Lane Assist function and TMC – together with free map updates for one year.

In combination with the sat nav software package the Z-E2060 is turned into a perfect navigation system, offering many advantages in everyday use.