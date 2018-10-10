E-textbook Rental Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

E-textbook Rental Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic and Others) by Application (Non-academic and Academic), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for E-textbook rental market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction Industry:

E-textbook i.e., Electronic-textbook is an educational or non-educational book in digital form. Increasing digitalization, coupled with increasing demand for smart gadgets like laptops, smartphones, and tablets from students changes the traditional method of the printed book. Initially, user used to purchase an eBook on diskette or CD, but now the most popular method of getting an eBook is to purchase a downloadable file of the eBook. With the technological advancement in this field, now the user can take an e-book on rent. It is possible to choose exactly how long the user wishes to rent the book out for, starting from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 360 days.

Market Dynamics industry:

The market is mainly driven by the increasing use of smartphones and other electronic gadgets. Affordability of this e-text book rental service and its increasing awareness are expected to drive the E-textbook rental market. Due to the high technological adoption in developed countries like U.S., Canada, and France among others. The increasing demand mainly from the developing regions like Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South American countries are also driving the market. The emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Japan are expected to change the trends and dynamics of the market in the future.

Segment Overview

The global E-textbook rental market is estimated to register a CAGR around 20.52% between 2018 and 2024. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand Smartphone and electronic gadgets like laptop, tabs etc. Increasing incorporation of software with digital textbooks is increasing the demand of E-textbook rental market. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report segment of global E-textbook rental market as follows:

By Language,

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Arabic

Others

By Application,

Non-academic segment

Academic segment

Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U. S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC



Africa



Rest Of MEA

Top players like,

Bloomsbury

CengageBrain

Chegg

TextbookRush

Alibris

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

BookRenter

Barnes & Noble

IndiaReads

iFlipd

Oyster

Scribd

