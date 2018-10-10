High Acuity Information Systems Market Size,Status and Forecast 2024

The need for accurate information systems arises primarily from the increasing number of critical patients, since they can deliver information about the various medical parameters of patients accurately. High acuity information system is engaged in maintaining electronic patient records (EPR) coupled with computerized physician order entry (CPOE). In addition, it also guides surgeons while operating the patients. EPR and CPOE, if done manually, require huge efforts along incurring additional time and prone to errors hampering the data authenticity about the patient. This problem may be overcome by installing high acuity information systems in medical institutes.

High acuity information systems are usually utilized in intensive care units (ICU), operating rooms (OR), emergency departments (ED) and other critical and complex care units. Other high acuity information systems include surgical information systems (SIS), perinatal information systems (PIS) and critical care information systems (CCIS). Operating room and intensive unit information systems are expected to grow at a high rate owing to increase in patient number in ICU and OR. High acuity information systems market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to their ability to maintain huge healthcare records precisely. Moreover, technological advancements, and increase in number of hospitals and beds in hospitals worldwide will also support the market growth. However, introduction of mobility, data analytics and decision support systems are certain challenges which may hamper the market growth of high acuity information systems.

The high acuity information systems market has been segmented by product, by services, by end-user and by geography. In terms of product, the high acuity information system has been categorized into clinical information system, intensive care unit information system (ICUIS), anesthesia information system (AIMS), patient monitoring information system, surgical information system, emergency department information system (EDIS), perinatal information system, integrated information system and others. Operating rooms (OR) and intensive care units (ICU) are complex and busy environments that are constantly evolving. Hence, high acuity information system in these settings would play a major part in an effective decision making and management of efficient use of staff, materials, drugs and critical resources. Based on services, the market has been segmented into implementation services, IT maintenance and repair services and training and other services. The end-users for the market include hospitals, nursing homes and rehabilitation centers and other acuity areas. The high acuity system provider’s offer specialized programs to the end-users assisting in management of health plans by offering solutions to increasing costs of complexities in various treatments.

Geographically, North America was observed to be the largest high acuity information systems market due to extensive technological advancements in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in implementing eHealth and mHealth in their healthcare system, which as a result would boost the market growth. Moreover, presence of developed IT and healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives in executing high acuity information system in the current healthcare infrastructure and constantly improving reimbursement scenario would further propel the market growth. Europe was observed to be the second largest market in the high acuity information system owing to enhanced digitization of the healthcare processes and implementation of telehealth in the region. The major factor that would drive the market in Asia Pacific include the acceptance and demand for high end medical infrastructure in the region. China, Japan and India are the most developing countries in the region and hence would fuel the market growth for high acuity information system. South American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the regions that have significant potential for growth due to evolving medical structure, and high disposable income.

The major players operating in this market include All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., Optum, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, CompuGroup Medical, Affiliated Computer Services Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, Cerner Corporation and Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation among other significant players worldwide.

