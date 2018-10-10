Medical Ultrasound Devices Market Report 2018 – Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation

Medical ultrasound devices use high frequency sound waves to visualize soft tissues such as tendons or internal organs. Ultrasound devices uses sound waves with frequencies that are higher than those audible to humans; i.e., more than 20,000 Hz. It is one of the most widely used diagnostic imaging techniques in the field of medicine. They provide with the real-time images and are portable. They can be used for both diagnostic as well as for therapeutic procedures. General ultrasound procedures are done by placing transducers on the surface of the body, while specialty transducers such as endorectal, endovaginal and transesophageal can be placed inside the body. Ultrasound is safe to use as there is no ionizing radiation exposure like X-ray imaging.
In recent times there is increased use of ultrasound devices in remote areas due to shrinkage and cost reduction of devices. Moreover, increase in the patient’s awareness, minimal invasion procedures and high technological advancements drives the growth of the market. However, risk of radiation exposure and lack of technical knowledge restraints the growth of market. Increasing flexibility for reimbursement and insurance provides opportunity in urban as well as rural areas. Furthermore, small portable ultrasound systems and handheld ultrasound systems provide excellent opportunity for the world medical ultrasound devices market.
The medical ultrasound devices market is segmented based on the device portability, product type, application and geography. Device portability type is further segmented into compact ultrasound devices and cart/trolley based ultrasound devices. Furthermore, technology is segmented into 2D ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, 4D ultrasound, Doppler and others. Moreover, application can be further segmented into gynecology, urology, cardiology, radiology, gastroenterology and others. Based on geography, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world (RoW)
The key market players are GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.
read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/medical-ultrasound-devices-market-report/request-customization
