Aircraft De-Icing Market Report 2018 – JBT Corporation, B/E Aerospace, Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the global aircraft de-icing market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are equipment, application, system, and geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors such as flight delays during snow, safe take-off & landing operations during snowfall, modernization & expansion of existing airports, high initial investments, and regulatory issues and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size with respect to four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within global aircraft de-icing market.

Research Methodology

Esticast Research & Consulting encompasses an infallible research methodology for its market intelligence and industry analysis. We believe in examining the market from a micro level perspective wherein we use statistical tools and methods that help us analyze data efficiently and come to results with utmost accuracy. The approach taken by the company assists in building a greater market consensus view for size, and industry trends within each industry sub-sector. Current trends prevailing in the market and actual strategic developments are carefully considered for identifying key factors propelling the market and the possible future course of the market. The research findings are based on high-quality data from reliable sources, insights from our consultants based in various countries throughout the globe and high value independent opinions. The research methodology is designed to cover the entire industry in terms of market trends and insights offering a holistic view of the market and helping our clients in taking informed business decisions.

Secondary Research

A detailed study of the respective market is carried out for the accurate estimation of the market. SEC filings of the companies, company annual reports, and official websites of the companies, financial reports and investor presentations are analyzed to know the competitive scenario and status of the industry. Statistical data base from reliable sources and news articles from authentic journals are also referred during the secondary research. A study of regulations and patent analysis is done to understand the legal developments and gain technical understanding of the market.

Primary Research

Our primary research techniques involve reaching out to respondents through e-mail, telephone, Skype, referrals, social media networks, and face-to-face interactions. Our analysts have efficiently established a professional relation with primary respondents from various companies. It helps to validate our research findings and improve the data quality and strengthens research proceeds. Our primary respondents include C level executives, technical experts, managers, directors, freelance consultants and industry enthusiasts.

The report provides extensive analysis and company profiles of top competing vendors. JBT Corporation, B/E Aerospace, Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd., Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Cryotech, Global Ground Support LLC, Vestergaard Company A/S, Safeaero I Trelleborg AB are some of the prominent vendors of the market and product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and contracts are the most adopted market strategies of global aircraft de-icing market.

Key Takeaways

• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the global aircraft de-icing market.

• Quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.

• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.

• Porter’s five forces analysis assists to comprehend the market environment in reference to the buyers and sellers activities.

• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.

• The quantitative and qualitative analysis would help the buyers to have a holistic view of the global aircraft de-icing market.

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market Segmentation

By Equipment

• De-icing trucks

• Sweepers and blowers

• De-icing chemicals and fluids

o Type I

o Type II

o Type III

o Type IV

• Others

By Application

• Commercial

• Military

By System

• Electro-mechanical ice protection system

• Pneumatic ice protection system

• Electro-thermal ice protection system

• Rotor blade ice protection system

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

