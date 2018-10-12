Automotive Airbag Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Airbag Market (by type (automotive front airbag, automotive side airbag, automotive curtain airbag and automotive knee airbag) and vehicle type (commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Airbag. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Airbag cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Airbag growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Airbag Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Airbag on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive airbag market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increased number of road accidents and increasing safety concerns are the key factors driving the growth of the automated airbags market. Moreover, the automotive airbag market is also driven by advancements in plastic industry. In addition, the rapid technological advances taken place in the automotive airbag industry, has led to the rapid adoption of new technologies .However, airbags are only needed in developed markets which is a major factor hampering the growth of the global market of automotive airbags in the developing countries. Furthermore, National Highway Transport Safety Administration of the U.S. approved a regulation authorizing for installation of airbags in passenger cars. Hence, this has increased the safety awareness among the consumers across the globe which is expected to increase the demand for airbag installation in passenger cars.

Increasing disposal income may have impact on the individuals to invest more on the safety features within the vehicle which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive airbags market. On the other hand the stringent road safety government regulations and increased automotive safety awareness in various countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market in near future.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to witness largest share in automotive airbag market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, increasing internal demand of vehicle with added safety equipment is within the vehicle in the Asia pacific region is expected to observer highest growth in the years to come. However, the U.S. is the largest user of the airbag technology owing to technological advancement.

The leading companies identified in the market are Delphi Automotive plc, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Key Safety Systems Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyoda, Denso Corp., Takata Corp. and Autoliv Inc. Some of the competitors in the global automotive airbag market are General Motors, Volkswagen, and Toyota, Daimler, and Ford Motors .Furthermore, there is a rise in competition among automotive manufacturers owing to factors such as innovation and development time, reliability, fuel economy, safety, product quality & features, and pricing.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive airbag market covers segments such as, type and vehicle type. On the basis of type the global automotive airbag market is categorized into automotive front airbag, automotive side airbag, automotive curtain airbag and automotive knee airbag. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive airbag market is categorized into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive airbag market such as, Continental AG, Key Safety Systems, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Incorporation, Toyoda Gosei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotive, Takata Corporation, Delphi Automotive and Autoliv.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive airbag market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive airbag market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive airbag market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive airbag market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

