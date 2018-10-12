Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2024

Cerium Oxide, a multipurpose metal oxide, is an intermediate in the purification of the element from the ores. It is significantly utilised as an ultraviolet absorber, catalyst, polishing agent, gas sensors etc. Axiom MRC, in its “Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles” report has described about its Product type, Application, End User and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast up to 2024.

This report studies the global market for cerium oxide nanoparticles in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2019 to 2024.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Outlook

The global cerium oxide nanoparticles market has gained profitable growth owing to increasing use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various applications and rising focus of government on nanotechnology research. The market is further boosted by technological advancements in cerium oxide nanoparticles production process. Moreover, the market is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to surging government spending on pharmaceutical R&D in emerging nations.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segmental Overview

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Form

The market is segmented into various form, which includes:

Dispersion and

Powder.

Among these, the dispersion segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, due to its retention property, which helps in preventing particle agglomeration.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Application

The cerium oxide nanoparticles find applications into:

Biomedical

Catalyst

Energy Storage

Personal Care

Cosmetic Products

Polishing and

Others (coatings, fuel cell, gas sensors and fuel additive etc.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Geography

Global cerium oxide nanoparticles market is studied into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and

Rest of the World.

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Key Players

The demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles is gauzed by market attractiveness tool and company market share. The key players of global cerium oxide nanoparticles market include American Elements, ANP Corporation, Cerion, LLC, Inframat Advanced Materials LLC, Meliorum Technologies, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc., PlasmaChem GmbH, Skyspring Nanomaterials Inc. and Strem Chemicals, Inc.

