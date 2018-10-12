Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is estimated to reach $19 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 34.7% from 2016 to 2024. DRaaS is the duplication of physical or virtual servers by a third-party to afford failover in the incidence of a data failure. DRaaS protects resources and data from disruption and offer entire system backup during system failure. either manually or naturally. In present, all the business sectors are heavily dependent on data. Therefore, deployment of DRaaS solutions has become the necessity for various industries. Various industries such as government, retail, media & entertainment, BFSI, IT & telecom, and education, among others pose an increasing demand for disaster recovery as a service solution.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market/request-sample
Drivers such as rise in preference for commoditized IT services, legislation of stringent disaster recovery regulations and surge in adoption of cloud based services are driving the driving the disaster recovery as a service market. However, high network bandwidth requirements and lack of compliance and security would act as a restraint for the DRaaS market. Increasing awareness about virtualization technologies would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model and company size are the major segments of the global disaster recovery as a service market. Service type segment includes data security, backup, real time protection, and professional services. The DRaaS market is bifurcated by application into IT & telecom, government, education, manufacturing & logistics, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and others. Cloud service provider (CSP), managed service provider (MSP) and telecom & communication service provider are the key sub-segments of service providers segment. The market is segmented by cloud type into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The deployment model segment is further categorized into to cloud DRaaS, from cloud DRaaS and in cloud DRaaS. The market is bifurcated into small companies, mid-sized companies, and large companies.
Geographically, the global DRaaS market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Italy, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market/toc
Major companies operating in the global disaster recovery as a service market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, VMWare, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, and TierPoint, LLC, HP Enterprises Company, IBM Corp., Amazon Web Services, SunGard Availability Services, and Microsoft Corporation among others.
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide detailed analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market with respect to major segments such as service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model, and company size
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market/request-customization
Scope of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market
Service Type Segments
Professional Services
Data Security
Real Time Protection
Backup
Application Segments
Government
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Education
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing & Logistics
BFSI
Others
Service Providers Segments
Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Cloud Type Segments
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Deployment Model Segments
In cloud DRaaS
To cloud DRaaS
From cloud DRaaS
Company Size Segments
Small Companies
Mid-Sized Companies
Large Companies
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Italy
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com