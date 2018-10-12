North America IoT Engineering Services Market to Surpass $ 11 Billion by 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “North America IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, IoT engineering services market in North America is forecast to cross $ 11 billion by 2023. Industry 4.0 is driving the adoption of Digital Twin technology in manufacturing, transportation & logistics, utilities, healthcare, aerospace & defence, and other sectors. This growing adoption highlights the burgeoning market demand for IoT engineering services across the forementioned sectors, hence, bringing forth the era of data driven industrial automation in the marketplace, consequently, boosting the demand for IoT engineering services across the region in coming years.

Integration of blockchain and cryptographic processes across IoT security services offers the centralized management of network and associated data, thereby reducing the burgeoning business vulnerability and security concerns as well as fueling the region’s IoT engineering services market. United States is the largest demand generating country for IoT engineering services in the region, on account of tech-savvy population, digitalized governance and rich economy. Backed by increasing focus on healthcare quality quotient, which is giving rise to reformed, intelligent, connected and mobile healthcare services, adoption of IoT engineering services in healthcare sector is expected to grow at a robust pace across North America during forecast period.

“In the coming years, deployment of Edge Computing is expected to witness an upsurge across the region, owing to its cloud computing optimization capabilities. With growing adoption of cloud infrastructure and other SMACT technologies, the need for product and operational process optimization across industrial verticals is also anticipated to increase rapidly, thus, requiring IoT engineering services in North America in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“North America IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of the IoT engineering services market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities existing in the market.

