Renal Denervation Devices Market to Pull in a Value of US$ 1.9 Billion by 2021

Renal denervation is a relatively new therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension. It is a minimally invasive procedure and reduces the blood pressure by ablating renal nerves. Hypertension is regarded as a modifiable health risk and is often associated with morbidity and mortality due to its association with cardiovascular diseases. The development of catheter-based interventional therapies to interrupt renal sympathetic nervous system has shown impressive results in ensuring better blood pressure control in patients complaining of resistant hypertension. This, coupled with the increasing prevalence of uncontrolled as well as drug-resistant hypertension, is stimulating the demand for renal denervation procedures in the global arena.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/renal-denervation-devices-market.html

The report has analyzed the global renal denervation devices market on the basis of products, technology, and its regional spread. Symplicity, OneShot, EnligHTN, V2, TIVUS, Paradise, Bullfrog, and Surround Sound have been identified as the main products available in this market.

Based on technology, this market has been classified into radiofrequency renal denervation devices, micro-infusion renal denervation devices, and ultrasound renal denervation devices.The research report regionally segments the global market for renal denervation devices into Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. As per the market study, Europe is the leading regional renal denervation devices market.

In 2012, Europe held a share of 80% in the global renal denervation devices market. Analysts project the region to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising research activities in Europe for the further development of renal denervation procedures is fueling the demand from the market in this region.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=400

The Asia Pacific renal denervation devices market has occupied the second position in the global market and is likely to retain its position during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population in Asia Pacific, coupled with a large patient pool suffering from diabetes, is driving the demand for renal denervation devices market in this region, states the market report.

The report also expects the markets for renal denervation devices in North America and the Rest of the world to show healthy growth. The increasing approvals of these devices from the U.S. FDA are driving the North America renal denervation devices market, whereas the Rest of the World market is led by the rising incidence of lifestyle-related cardiovascular disorders, notes the study.

Some of the key manufacturers of renal denervation devices mentioned in this research study are Medtronic Inc., St. Jude Medical, Kona Medical, Boston Scientific Corp., Mercator Medsystems, Covidien Plc., and CardioSonic.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=400

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/