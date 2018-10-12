Vitrified Tiles Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2026

Vitrified Tiles Market: Overview

Vitrified tiles are a mixture of quartz, feldspar, and sand. These tiles are produced by using the hydraulic pressing method, in which this mixture is heated at a certain temperature to form a glass type mixture before converting it into tiles. These tiles are widely used for outdoor and indoor applications, as these are highly water resistant. Additionally, these have high frost resistance due to low water absorption capacity. These tiles have high flexural strength of 35N/mm2 and high breaking strength 700N. Vitrified tiles can be employed in wet areas, such as kitchens and bathrooms, as these are non-porous. These tiles are also utilized in commercial sectors, such as corporate offices and hotels due to their esthetic appeal and high durability. Vitrified tiles have a glossy and smooth texture and thus, are easy to clean.

Vitrified Tiles Market: Key Segments

The global vitrified tiles market can be segmented into type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into soluble salt, double charge, full body, and glazed. Soluble salt vitrified tiles are screen printed tiles, while double charge tiles are printed with double layer. Double charge tiles are extensively employed for high traffic commercial applications such as in hotels and malls. Full body tiles have pigments with high thickness, which make them scratch resistant. Glazed tiles are available in a wide range of color and texture, such as bamboo and slate, and have glazed and glossy surface. Based on application, the global vitrified tiles market can be bifurcated into residential sector and commercial sector. The commercial sector is anticipated to be leading segment of the vitrified tiles market during the forecast period. Burgeoning construction activities across the globe is expected to boost the vitrified tiles market during the forecast period.

Vitrified Tiles Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rise in demand for tiles with high aesthetic appeal, durability, and ease of installation is driving vitrified tiles market. Vitrified tiles are costlier than its counterparts such as ceramic tiles and requires expensive adhesives to maintain stability, which is likely to hamper the vitrified tiles market during the forecast period. Emergence of advanced printing technology, such as digital printing, 3D printing, water jet technology, and anti-microbial glaze, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the vitrified tiles market. For instance, digital printing technology aids in color enhancement of the tiles, while anti-microbial tiles aid in reducing microbes on their surface.

Vitrified Tiles Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global vitrified tiles market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is leading consumer of vitrified tiles, followed by Europe. Countries in ASEAN sub-region, India, and China are investing in the vitrified tiles market due to rapid rise in economy, expansion of the construction industry, and high construction GDP. Rise in urbanization and increase in government scheme to develop residential and commercial sectors in countries in Asia Pacific are expected to boost the vitrified tiles market during the forecast period. In Europe, Germany, France, and Italy are major consumer of vitrified tiles due to the rise in repairing and refurbishments activities. In North America, the U.S. is a leading consumer of these tiles and the demand for vitrified tiles market is increasing due to the surge in residential construction activities. The vitrified tiles market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Rise in government efforts to provide affordable housing for rural population and expats in GCC and increase in commercial construction activities in Brazil and other countries in Rest of Latin America are expected to propel the vitrified tiles market in these regions during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50070

Vitrified Tiles Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global vitrified tiles market include Ceramica Carmelo Fior Ltda., Lamosa Group, and Mohawk Industries Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com