Alcatel EE60 4G LTE MiFi Hotspot Review

If you looking for a 4G mobile WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) for use with your data sim card and the 4G MiFi must have a low price and small size, we recommend you to consider the latest Alcatel EE60 Mobile WiFi. If you are unfamiliar with the Alcatel EE60 MiFi, you can proceed to read more about the Alcatel EE66 review in this article.

Why we need an LTE MiFi when the smartphone has the hotspot function?

Many people may ask, why do I need a MiFi device while the smartphone is equipped with hotspot function? MiFi (Mobile WiFi) supports WiFi data sharing with many other devices. Usually, a MiFi support 5-15 users at a time depending on the model and the MiFi brand. MiFi usually would not become very hot and does not consume the battery fast compared to when using a smartphone as a hotspot. WiFi signal access from a mobile WiFi is also extensive and the MiFi also can usually extend the signal better than smartphones and provides faster internet. If you only use 2-3 devices like 1 smartphone and 1 laptop, MiFi is not required. But if you use more than 3 devices and share data with many people then a MiFi is highly recommended.

Alcatel EE60 Review

We get the Alcatel EE60 MiFi a couple of days ago, comparing with other mobile device models such as Huawei E5577(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5577-4g-lte-cat4-mobile-hotspot.html), TP-link M7350(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-m7350-4g-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html) and so on, the Alcatel EE60(https://www.4gltemall.com/alcatel-ee60-4g-mifi-hotspot.html) is most budget one. The highlight of Alcatel EE60 is the large battery capacity, which can not only keep it working for a long time but also charge other devices if needed.

The size of the Alcatel EE60 is quite compact and can fit in the pocket. The USB type-c cable is provided for you to charge. The battery capacity of the EE60 is 5150mAh, quite large compared to most other MiFi which usually have a battery of about 1500 mAh – 3000 mAh only. You can also use this MiFi as a power bank using the USB port.

Unlike other Alcatel 4G routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/alcatel-one-touch.html), Alcatel EE60 uses Nano SIM card. And LTE signal access is also very good, if we place a SIM card in Android smartphones, we can only get 1-2 bar signals but using the Alcatel EE60, it can get full signal. Most functions can be accessed using the Alcatel Link app on Android and iOS.

Alcatel EE60 Settings

The Alcatel EE60 is also very easy to setup. For starters, you just need to login to 192.168.1.1 and setup the parameters if you need. You can only use 5Ghz WiFi in AC wireless mode, while 2.4Ghz wifi only in wireless mode b/g/n. No dual-band function.

This EE60 MiFi can also receive SMS using this Link application, just in case you want to use data SIM card to receive TAC or SMS verification from Whatsapp etc.

The Alcatel EE60 MiFi manual promotes the use of a charger that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 for fast charging. If you use a normal charger adapter, it will take a long time to charge the battery for 5150 mAh full. In addition to the Quick Charge 2.0 charger, the iPad charger (Apple 12W charger) is also suitable for charging this MiFi. Make sure to remove pouch MiFi bags before charging to avoid accumulating heat and heat up.

Alcatel EE60 MiFi Highlights:

Unlocked model – supports all the network providers in Asia and Europe

Battery life throughout the day – 5150 mAh

A strong data signal, WiFi area

Supports wireless AC

Compact size

Can work as a mobile power bank

Supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 for fast charging



Alcatel EE60 MIFI Configuration

Does not support dual band wifi 2.5 GHz and 5 GHz simultaneously

Not sold in regular stores but online

Some users reportedly difficult to play PS4 online using this Mifi (NAT limitation).

The latest firmware version EE60_00_05.00_31 does not support the Alcatel Link App app on iOS and Android

Does not have Micro SD card slot

The size of a large MiFi battery means you cannot use a low adapter/charger output as the charge will take a long time and hot fast. Please use high adapter/charger output such as iPad charger

Alcatel EE60 Firmware Update

Avoid Alcatel EE60 Mifi firmware updates to the EE60_00_05.00_31 version because this firmware does not support the Alcatel Link App app on iOS and Android. Some users report the latest EE60 firmware more stable, fast and less hot but Link App app is not accessed at all. If you have updated to this new firmware and need Link application, we recommend email to this application developer to support EE60 Mifi again.

You can contact the app developer of the Link app on the Play Store site> Scroll down> Developer> Send email> specify app does not support firmware EE60_00_05.00_31. Based on our search, firmware EE60_00_05.00_31 launched for security fixes.

Since the MiFi EE60 is already an old model, we also recommend this TP-Link M7450(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-m7450-lte-cat-6-mobile-wifi.html) MiFi if you need advanced functionality like Cat 6 LTE with Carrier Aggregation and download speed up to 300Mbps. If you only plan to get a MiFi device at an affordable price, you can get the EE60 because of the many exciting functions with a budget price.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/alcatel-ee60-4g-lte-mifi-hotspot-review/