Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

The report “Ankylosing Spondylitis Market By Molecule Type (Biologics, Biosimilars and Small Molecules) – Global Forecast to 2025”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market by Molecule Type and Route of Administration – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a disorder that influences the spine; it is a form of arthritis. Ankylosing spondylitis infects (swells) the spine, ligaments and joints, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The swollen effect leads to aching and rigidity in lower back and then move towards the upper spine, chest and neck. This disorder causes the bones (vertebrates) and joints to intact and become stiff and stubborn. X-ray is a way to detect the affected spine. Some signs of this disorder are fatigue, fever, loss of appetite and pain & rigidness in joints. This disorder mainly influences men more than women. Globally Ankylosing spondylitis counts not more than few percent and majorly seen in population in the age group of 18 to 45 also can occur at any age. The factors causing this disorder are unknown, but said to be hereditary i.e. transferred through genes.

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Ankylosing Spondylitis market.

The key players in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market are; Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Celgene Corporation.

The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Ankylosing Spondylitis market are leading to the expansion of this market.

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market: Segmentation Outlook

The Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is segmented on the basis of Molecule Type and Route of Administration –

Based on Molecule Type the market is divided into: Biologics, Biosimilars and Small molecules.

Based on Route of Administration the market is divided into: Parenteral and Oral.

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market: Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is led by North America and pursued by Europe. It is because of use of new therapies, presence of enhanced health care sector & diagnosing equipment and more number of patients. Asia Pacific region is growing due to factors like; increased number of people diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis, advancement in health care sector and increase in budget in health care sector by government. Latin America and Middle East & African regions are lacking in the market due to financial issues and scarcity of suitable therapy.

