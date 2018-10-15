Command and Control Systems Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price Forecast 2025

15 Oct 2018: Global Command and Control Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 19.94 billion by 2025. A command and control systems are an operative architecture which includes hardware, software, interface, specific standards, applications and computing procedures that as a group supports connectivity across all levels of command. These systems are specially utilized in controlling terror activities and multinational military operations. Also, these systems provide situational awareness of battlefield events to military commanders. The command and control systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The installations in critical infrastructure, transportation sectors, and homeland security are various upcoming applications of command and control systems.

These systems are used in the naval, land, maritime, space and airborne based defense operations. Also, these systems are designed to meet requirements of defense forces in battlefield operations. The “airborne” segment is expected to witness significant growth in the next couple of years due to the increasing investment in air forces development across the globe. The “land” segment held the largest market share in 2016.Applications such as defense and commercial could be explored in command and control systems industry. The “commercial” segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years. These systems are used for the security management of critical infrastructure such as research labs, financial institutions, offshore oil & gas installations and power plants.

Improving economic conditions of developing countries and increasing terrorism are opening the new avenues for command and control system providers. The factors that play an important role in the growth of command and control systems industry include increasing demand from military sector, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing military budgets of Asian countries, technological advancements in the defense industry, rising prominence of terror groups in the Middle East, increasing incidences of terror & geopolitical conflicts between countries, increasing adoption of command & control systems in commercial applications and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding technological benefits of command and control systems such as information exchange, situation assessment and operational control is the major factor driving the growth of command and control systems market in the upcoming period.

Additionally, growing regional conflicts and rapid changes in the defense technology are expected to boost their adoption in the defense industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The command and control systems industry is categorized based on platform, application, solution and geography.

North America is accounting for the highest market share in the upcoming period owing to presence of large number of control and command systems providers and rapid technological developments. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market in the years to come. Increasing terror attacks and geopolitical conflicts within the region are the major factors driving the growth of command and control systems market in this region.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the command and control systems industry include Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, SAAB, BAE Systems, Honeywell International, Elbit Systems, Motorola Solutions, Alstom, Siemens, Cisco Systems, Northrop Grumman and The Boeing Company. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

