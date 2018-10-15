Global Public Safety and Security Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Solution (Critical Communication Network, Biometric & Authentication System, Surveillance System and Others), by Service, by Vertical and by Geography.

Public Safety and Security market valued USD 264.2 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1032.23 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Global Public Safety and Security market includes security of citizens, organizations, and institutions against terrorisations to their wellbeing, fortune of their societies, criminal activity or disasters, terrorist attacks, injury or property damage, severe accidents, environmental disasters and inappropriate social behaviour.

The key forces are growing trend of IoT, and increase in criminal activities and terrorist attacks. Government’s agencies are accepting advanced public protection and safety solutions to diminish the threat from terrorist attacks and natural calamities.

The report offers complete study and research of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Public Safety and Security market also it provide profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies.

The research methodology used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Public Safety and Security market are Top-down and bottom-up.

Critical communication network solutions subdivision is projected to have maximum number of Global Public Safety and Security market share during forecast period driven by public and private establishments are adopting the critical communication network solutions for improved mission-critical communications.. Communication networks in the many sectors such as homeland security, transportation systems, and emergency systems are serious to the operation of the system and have stringent requests for stability and security.

The homeland security vertical is anticipated to have maximum number of market share during forecast period reason of increasing huge adoption of progressive security technologies in the government and law application agencies in now days. owing to growing criminal activities and terrorist attacks, law application and government agencies are accepting advanced Global Public Safety and Security market technologies.

North America is anticipated to have the largest Global Public Safety and Security market size and control the public safety and security market owing to the huge number of primary technology adopters in this region. Exact budget provisions and required public safety and security policies are anticipated to Global Public Safety and Security market North America the most profitable region for sellers.