Kashish Khan, from an Activist to a Producer

Talking about her early life and how she started the NGO, with her mom Basiri Khan, Kashish says “I come from a very small village Mewat in Haryana. Being from a village, my Mom and I always wanted to do something for the betterment of society especially girls and take a stand for them.

I had even raised my voice for girl’s education and for such social causes. Moreover, I started an NGO named “Janseva Sangathan” and since 15yrs we are continuously working for a campaign “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” in NCR, Haryana.

After going through such hardships and struggles in my early life and coming out of it, I thought that I should create a path for other girls so that they are able to create one for them and have a bright future. I am now a self-made, strong and independent woman and have even made my name in the film industry where I represent myself as a film producer.”

Koren Government made me her the brand ambassador of South Korea for beauty and health products.

This one-woman army is spreading her wings and is not only a social activist but also an entrepreneur. She ventures in movies and has been an active participant in the hospitality business.

And now recently she launched STUDIO FIVE ELEMENT in which they announced five untitled films, which are soon going on the floor