Middle-East And Africa Trauma Fixation Devices Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends to 2023

The Middle-East and Africa trauma fixation devices market is predicted to reach USD 0.66 Billion by 2023 from USD 0.47 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.67%. Trauma is a medical condition caused by various strains or physical injuries, such as, dislocation, fractures, or burns., for which the trauma fixation devices are a prominent solution.

With the improvement in economic conditions along with growing awareness about the latest products in medical field, supportive policies of governments, coverage under public insurance programs, availability of advanced medical facilities at near distance, rise in healthcare expenditure of governments on R&D activities are fuelling the growth of North America trauma fixation devices market. Further, unaffordability and complications of surgeries is also making people look at other options.

The upsurge in aging population in Middle-East and Africa countries is also enhancing the growth of trauma fixation devices market as the aged personnel possess high risk of osteoporosis which in turn will increase the demand for trauma devices.

However, problems associated with biocompatibility of the internal and external trauma devices and the high cost of advanced technologies are limiting the reach of the trauma fixation devices in these region.

The Middle-East and Africa trauma fixation devices market is segmented on the basis of type into internal and external fixation devices. Screws, Rods, Wires, Plates and Intramedullary nails are contained within in internal fixation segment. Further, the external trauma fixation devices are segregated on the basis of technology into Unilateral, Circular and Hybrid Fixation. The internal trauma fixation devices segment holds the largest share of the Middle-East and Africa market. Besides, the demand for improved services in trauma surgeries is pursuing the manufacturers to develop products that are minimally invasive and more anatomical, like low-profile plating system for extremity fixation procedures.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography the Middle-East and Africa market for trauma fixation devices is segmented and analysed under regions of Middle-East & Africa. Currently, the Middle-East and Africa market is showing great potential for growth mainly due to better economic conditions in this region owing to the oil exports from the Middle­-East nations.

Some of the major companies operating in the Middle-East and Africa trauma fixation devices market are Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthesis, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer, Arthrex, Biomet, Conmed, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., and Bioretec, Inc.

