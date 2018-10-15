Middle East And Africa Virology Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends to 2023

Virology refers to the study of viruses which are submicroscopic, parasitic particles of genetic material contained in a protein coat and virus-like agents. It mainly focuses on their structure, classification and evolution, their ways to infect and exploit host cells for reproduction, their interaction with host organism physiology and immunity, the they cause, the techniques to isolate and culture them, and their use in research and therapy. Virology is generally considered as subfield of microbiology.

The significant drivers are various treatments and diagnostic processes that use virology application. Increasing applications of virology in gene therapy, phage therapy, formulation of vaccines etc. is also expected to boost the market. Increasing Public awareness programmes conducted worldwide on flu, zika virus, STDs, AIDS, and Ebola virus are also a key factor driving the market. However quality and safety standards is a longstanding challenge, and stringent approval processes for antiviral drugs may limit the growth of this industry.

The Middle East and Africa Virology market is segmented on the basis of Type, application, end user and region. Based on Type the market is segmented into Diagnosing Test, Viral Infection Controlling Methods, Antiviral Chemotherapy, Interferons. Based on Application the market is segmented into Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract infection, Eye Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, Sexually Transmitted , Perinatal Infections. STDs, Urinary tract infections, and respiratory tract infections. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies. Hospitals and Clinics are largest segment which account for nearly 50% of the market share.

Geographically, market is further segmented into Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa has an untapped market and key players are slowly expanding to this region which is the main reason for the growth of market in this region.

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, Merck and Co. Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca AB, and Roche. are the some of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Virology market.

