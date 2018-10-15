Search engine service: Best practices

Search engine service provided by an ethical agency helps a business in the long run. It not only provides results but helps the business earn great respect from its clients who always come back to their website for useful information, lucrative deals and value for money offers. You should be able to differentiate between ethical SEO advice and unethical, aggressive marketing gimmicks offered by some unscrupulous SEO agency.

Such agencies often try to manipulate search engine results with the help of unfair means. They stealthily violate guidelines prescribed by the search engine webmasters and negatively adjust their techniques to improve your website’s rank in search engines. But if you are aware of the SEO best practices you will never fall in their trap.

In many cases the agency creates shadow domains to attract users by redirecting them to those domains. These are created by that agency but often are redirected to other sites if you are no longer maintaining the business with them and even to your competitors’ website. In these cases you will lose traffic and business without even understanding the reasons behind it.

An agency may also create doorway pages by stuffing the content of the page with keywords and include that in their client’s website. They may try to convince you that this page will make your website more relevant for queries having matching keywords. But, you should know that individual pages are never considered for a wide range of keywords. Some SEO agencies may include hidden links for other clients in that page that will naturally lower the popularity of your page.

If an agency tells you that they will guarantee you a first page ranking on Google in a short span of time with their SEO advice, you should stay away from them. There is no concept of priority submit that may help your site rush ahead of others to reach the first spot. The more ethical way will be to add your URL page to Google or submit your sitemap to it. The Search engine service provider should not be secretive of their methods. You should tell them to clearly explain their techniques to ensure that they use only white hat SEO for the job. You should ask them to explain it in a language that you understand and not using technical lingos or jargons Do not encourage use of misleading or deceptive content because it is not only bad for the search engines guidelines but also for your clients. Your clients will not come back to your site if they find it filled with irrelevant content or spammed text.

Some Search engine service may offer you throwaway domains that will be used temporarily entirely for the purpose of spamming. But, such SEO advice may cause your website to be removed completely from the search engine’s index. Since the agency will have the FTP access to your website, they should inform you of all changes they are going to make and proceed only after receiving your approval. Spend your budget wisely on SEO so that you know that the money is well spent.

Search engine service should include SEO advice and use of ethical SEO techniques to bring results for the business.