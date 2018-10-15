Vital Signs Monitoring Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2019

Vital Signs Monitoring Market: Snapshot

The global market for vital signs monitoring devices has witnessed an upsurge in recent times owing to a range of extrinsic and intrinsic factors. The medical fraternity has undergone fundamental changes, and health practitioners are vehemently recommending the masses to track their health parameters. Blood pressure, respiratory rate, heart rate, and body temperature are amongst important parameters that help in ascertaining the health of individuals, thus, highlighting the importance to monitor them. An awakening amongst the people to be assured of their health has given a boost to the market for vital signs monitoring devices. Moreover, the healthcare industry has engaged in ardent research and development initiatives that shall expand the product portfolio of the entire market. Chronic diseases pose a threat to human life and add to the adversities of the healthcare sector within a region. Thereby, the usage of vital signs monitoring devices has also increased on the pretext of bettering the global health scenario.

Due to the presence of apt guidelines and user manuals, the common masses have attained savviness in using and executing medical equipment. This has helped the vital signs monitoring devices to gain popularity across households, successively driving the entire market. The accuracy of medical data holds immense importance to administer proper treatments and therapies. The developments in the vital signs monitoring devices has persuaded the medical circles to resort to their usage to obtain better results. Furthermore, the monitoring of important health parameters also helps in alleviating the risks that the patient is subjected to during and after medical treatments.

The market in North America has shown sparks of excellence due to the impetus given to healthcare across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to offer commendable growth opportunities because of the rising demand these devices across the emerging economies of the region.

Vital signs monitoring devices perform monitoring of vital parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature. In addition, this may involve monitoring of various other additional signs such as pain, urinary continence, gait speed, shortness of breath, end-tidal carbon-dioxide. Such monitoring devices provide and record clinically relevant data regarding patient’s health status. Moreover, monitoring of vital signs before and after medical operation also minimizes patient risk and reduces error in interpretation of clinical data.

However, these vital signs may vary by age. Multimodal monitoring is also possible which provides simultaneous measurement and display of the relevant vital signs and allow continuous monitoring of a patient by the medical staff.The global vital signs monitoring market is categorized as follows:

Blood pressure monitoring devices

Pulse oximeters

Temperature monitoring devices

Currently, North America dominates the global vital signs monitoring market and is followed by Europe due to increasing elderly population and rising demand for health monitoring devices for patients at home as well as clinics in these regions. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are also expected to undergo rapid growth in this market due to rapidly increasing aging population, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for vital signs monitoring devices at clinics as well as for home health.Rising awareness of the convenience and cost effectiveness offered by such patient monitoring devices and improved reimbursement policies, majorly in the developed economies are also the major factors driving the global vital signs monitoring market.Some of the key players contributing to the global vital signs monitoring market include A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Suntech Medical, Inc. and Welch Allyn, Inc.

