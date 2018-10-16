Baking Enzymes Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By – 2023

The global Baking Enzymes Market was worth USD 0.52 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.09 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.68% during the forecast period. Baking enzyme is a type of a chemical which performs biochemical activities and works as a catalyst. Baking enzymes are broadly used as a part of confectionery products like cookies, pastries and cakes. Baking enzyme is the fundamental ingredient in the production of these things. Baking enzymes have different benefits like a high dough handling, enhances the texture and appearance of the item, create appealing flavours and colours, improve the nutritional value of the item, long time span of usability, keep up freshness and softness of the items.

Baking Enzymes Market: Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are DuPont, Puratos Group NV, AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzymes, Stern Enzyme, Maps Enzymes Limited and DSM. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Baking Enzymes Market: Drivers and Restraints

The baking enzymes market is driven by different variables including the declining use of emulsifiers, emerging baked products, high discretionary income, and awareness regarding health and nutritional values, among others. The production of baking enzymes encounters difficulties in response of enzymes to changing temperature and pH. Nonetheless, the impacts of market drivers exceed those of the limitations, and consequently the market is expected to encounter solid development in the coming years.

Baking Enzymes Market: Market Segmentation

The Baking Enzymes market is classified on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented into Lipase, Carbohydrase, Protease and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Cakes & Pastries, Breads and Biscuits & Cookies.

Baking Enzymes Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the fastest developing market owing to the increasing applications of baking enzymes. North America rules the global enzyme market owing to various consumption habits and health conscious habits of the people. North America has also invested majorly in enzyme related technologies to enhance its production.

