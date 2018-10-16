Glass Packaging Market: Industry 2018 In-Depth Analysis and Trends Research Report Forecast To 2024

The global Glass Packaging Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the glass packaging market include Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Inc, Saint-Gobain, Vetropack Holding AG, and Vidrala S.A. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing usage of glass for packaging of food & beverages and alcohol drinks worldwide along with the rising demand from pharmaceutical is driving the product demand. Also, growing demand from pharmaceutical for packaging drugs in order to protect the drugs and avoid contamination is further driving the market growth. Additionally, growing technological innovation in terms of packaging is further fueling the industry growth. On the other hand, growing usage of plastics as a packaging material is likely to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of glass packaging.

Market Segmentation

The broad glass packaging market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Borosilicate

• De-alkalized Soda Lime

• Soda Lime

By Application

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Beer

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for glass packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

