Global Agriculture Equipment Market is estimated to reach $265.9 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024. Agriculture equipment such as tractors, harvesters, irrigation equipment, agriculture spraying equipment, and cultivation equipment among others are used to make the cultivation and production process faster and efficient. It increases land productivity and also offer quick harvesting. These equipment’s have gained wide popularity in developing economies due to rapidly growing population which has increased the demand for food, resulting in adoption of technologically advanced agriculture equipment. to increase land productivity. National Horticulture Mission and other support schemes provided by the government and Department of Agriculture and Cooperation show an increased trend for agriculture equipment.

Rise in population, economic stability, and adoption of advanced farming technique are the major factors supplementing the growth of global agriculture equipment market. However, lack of proper knowledge about effective agricultural equipment among farmers would act as a restraint for the market. Several schemes provided by the government in order to increase agricultural productivity would provide attractive business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global agriculture equipment market is bifurcated on the basis of product type and geography. By product type, the market is categorized into harvesters, tractors, soil preparation & cultivation equipment, irrigation & crop processing equipment, hay and forage equipment, agriculture spraying equipment, and others. The tractors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, driven by its extensive usage in cultivation, to make the soil fertile and suitable to increase productivity. The harvesters segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising population and increasing demand for food which may led to adoption of technically advanced harvesters. Geographically the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, the global agriculture equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the agriculture equipment market are Mahindra Group, AGCO Corporation, Concern Tractor Plants, Escorts Limited, Valmont Industries Incorporated., Weifang Euroking Machinery, Deere & Company, Agrostroj Pelhrimov A.s, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, and China National Machinery Industry Corporation, among others.

