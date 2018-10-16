Global Reservoir Engineering Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2023

Reservoir Engineering

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Reservoir Engineering market for 2018-2023.

Reservoir engineering is a branch of petroleum engineering that applies scientific principles to the drainage problems arising during the development and production of oil and gas reservoirs so as to obtain a high economic recovery.

The major factors that drives the market are increasing oil & gas production and growing need of numerical reservoir modelling, production forecasting, well testing, well drilling, workover planning and economic modelling. Moreover, it plays a central role in field development planning, recommending appropriate and cost-effective reservoir depletion which drives the Reservoir Engineering Market globally during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, projects that Reservoir Engineering will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reservoir Engineering market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation by application:

Instrumentation & Automation

IT Services

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,

APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,

Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,

Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Shell

Schlumberger

Chevron

Total

ConocoPhillips

Equinor

Oxy

ExxonMobil

BP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Reservoir Engineering consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Reservoir Engineering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Reservoir Engineering manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Reservoir Engineering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Reservoir Engineering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

