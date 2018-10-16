KUAGEAR Launches the Headlamp Pro 1710 To Help People Get Ready for Every Emergency and Adventure

Mountain View, CA (October 16, 2018) – Holding a flashlight or a lantern in the dark is something not always convenient when people are engaged with their hands. But, a revolutionary product to help them has been launched by KUAGEAR. The product named KUAGEAR Pro 1710 has been launched as a headlamp by this company.

The good thing about this headlamp is that the users can enjoy the utmost convenience and brightest light when keeping their hands free. KUAGEAR LLC assures superior quality. With 5 LED lights of the finest quality, this product is designed to give the utmost brightness to ensure perfect visibility to the users. With a single charging, the light can give up to 8-10 hours of light.

As it is designed as a waterproof light among the other head lamps, it suits users for every weather condition even if it rains. It is comfortable to wear as it has an easily adjustable strap. So, it can fit any head size. Further, the company has designed this product as an easy to use the product with the facility to adjust angle and focus.

For the first 100 orders the company receives for this product, they offer a limited time pre-launch discount of up to 75%.

Visit http://kuagear.com/headlamppromo to get your exclusive coupon code today while supplies last. Quantity limited.

About KUAGEAR LLC:

KUAGEAR LLC creates products with users in mind. With this new launch, the users have the option to choose the brightness level and also the lightning position and they can get the result they expect every time. When a person will have to fix something in the dark space or in the basement or they need a light for hunting, running or hiking, it is a perfect choice. It can be worn when walking a pet in the woods or when a person goes for jogging at the late nights. The incredible light will come handy for every user when exploring the darkness.

For more information, please visit http://kuagear.com/headlamppromo

Media Contact:

KUAGEAR, LLC

211 Hope Street Box 751

Mountain View, CA 94043

http://kuagear.com/headlamppromo

###