LGBT couples looking for assistance in adopting a child can count on the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer. The practice’s legal team protects the interests and parental rights of its LGBT clients.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 10/16/2018] — The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer provides counsel and reliable legal representation for same-sex couples aiming to adopt. It ensures its clients’ LGBT and parental rights are recognized and protected. The practice also offers one-on-one personal service and LGBT adoption services and resources.

Protecting the Parental Rights of Same-Sex Couples

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer recognizes that same-sex couples may face challenges due to differences in same-sex marriage laws in the US. The practice helps its New Mexico clients secure their parental rights and receive the full protection of state laws.

Its experienced legal team also offers aid in creating a domestic partnership agreement between the couples to further secure their parental rights and child custody in case of death or a marriage dissolution.

Joint Adoption and Second Parent Adoption

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer assists LGBT clients both with joint adoptions and second parent adoptions.

Joint adoption allows a same-sex couple to adopt a non-biologically related child simultaneously and enjoy equal legal and parental rights. The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer helps its LGBT clients be recognized as suitable parents.

Second parent adoption is an option for same-sex couples that have a child that is biologically or legally connected to only one parent. It allows the non-biological parent to file for adoption without infringing on the rights of the biological parent.

About the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer is a New Mexico-based practice specializing in criminal and family law, including cases related to the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. Its senior and principal attorney, Dorene Kuffer, has more than three decades of experience providing strong legal representation. She is a well-respected member of the American Bar Association and its Family Law Chapter and serves as the Chair-Elect of the New Mexico State Bar Family Law Committee.

For more information, visit https://www.kufferlaw.com/.