Middle-East And Africa Planting Equipment Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Plant equipment is generally towed behind a tractor that assists in the sowing of seeds. It is connected to a tractor and the seeds are sown in along the rows. Plant equipment varies in size, with the biggest one being the 48-row John Deere DB120. The row units are placed uniformly along the equipment at intervals which differ from crop to crop.

Middle-East and Africa Planting Equipment Market was worth USD 1.59 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.93%, to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2023.

The factors responsible for the growth of planting equipment market in Middle-East and Africa region is the growing focus on farming, government endorsements, technological advancement in agriculture industry, insufficient cheap and skilled labor force, and rising population resulting in high demand for cereals. However, insufficient awareness about the new farming technologies and the equipment being unaffordable for farmers in some countries is hampering the growth of this market.

The Middle-East and Africa Planting Equipment Market is segmented based on Type into Air Seeders, Seed Drills and Planters. Based on Design, the market is segmented into automatic and Mechanical. Further, on the basis of Crop Type, the market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables.

The market has also been geographically analyzed under the regions Middle-East and Africa. This region is undergoing development in its economy and thus is expected to serve as a ground for growth in the planting equipment market.

This market is extremely disjointed with numerous big and developing players operating in the business. The major companies dominating the Middle-East and Africa Planting Equipment Market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries, Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. and Morris Industries Ltd

