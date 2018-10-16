Middle East And Africa Smart Irrigation Market Growth, Trends And Forecasts 2018-2023

Smart irrigation system is an automated system which provides plants the exact water when it’s required without any manual intervention. It automatically adjusts the watering schedule based on various real-time parameters including water content of the plant, wind speed, wind direction and local weather data. It has numerous advantages including environmental sustainability, reduced labor cost, and less water usage.

Expanding farming operations cost, increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation and growing importance to increase farm profit by utilizing automated irrigation solutions are the major factors driving the smart irrigation market. Also, increasing need to monitor and control the water requirements of the field due to inadequate rainfall and water are further expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of smart irrigation solutions and high implementation cost are the restraining the growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Market was worth USD 56.12 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 16.9%, to reach USD 148.52 million by 2023.

Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation by irrigation controller, hardware and network component and application. By irrigation controller the market is classified into weather based controllers and sensor based controllers. By hardware and network component the market is segmented into sensor, water/flow meter and smart detection system. Sensors hold a large share in the hardware segment. By application the market is divided into agriculture and non-agriculture. The agriculture application is expected to grow at a high CAGR. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely Middle East and Africa.

Some of the prominent vendors in the smart irrigation market, include Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio Inc., The Toro Company, Calsense, Galcon, Blossom and Green Electronics LLC (RainMachine)

