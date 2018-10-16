Wonhyo Inc, The years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high-quality dental products

It is an honor for me to introduce our company to you. Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service. With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction. Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

Technique

1. Scout: HAND FILE #10

• Glide path : Magic Path File #17

• Finish : Magic file

2. Organizer

• All Stainless Steel

• Fully autoclavable

• Faster instrumentation time

• Less canal transportation than with manual files

PATH file Gold

• overcome small ledges

• Great solution for calci ed canals.

• Not only make glide path but also shape

• The coronal part Superior flexibility.

• Better fatigue stress resistance

Magic PATH file

Specification

Tip Size: #17

Taper: .02%

Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

Speed: 250~450 rpm

Torque: 2.5~5.0 N/cm

One File

Specification

Tip Size: Ø20 / Ø25 / Ø40

Taper: .08%

Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

Speed: 250~450 rpm

Torque: 2.5N/cm Endo one file manufacturer Korea

Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing Avoided thanks to frontal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of Equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort high Cutting power Double cutting edges.