Market Summary

The cured in place pipe (CIPP) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2615.4 million in 2023. A CIPP is one the widely used trenchless techniques for rehabilitating the damaged pipelines. Urban infrastructure system drives the major demand for CIPP as most urban areas have water pipelines and underground sewage which require extensive maintenance and repairs.

A significant rise in the demand for CIPP can be attributed to increasing municipal spending on rehabilitation of public utilities such as aging structure of sewage and potable water pipeline and realizing the advantages of CIPP over other trenchless technologies. North America region led by U.S dominates the CIPP market as the statistics presented by the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2017, highlighted the deteriorating structural quality of over 0.8 million miles of public sewage system and 0.5 million miles of private lateral sewage system.

Key Coverage of the Report

CIPP consumption indicators, economics have been analyzed. Significant statistical analysis has been conducted on sewer and pipeline infrastructure.

Regional Competitors Pricing Strategy

Demand and Supply GAP Analysis

Region Wise Establishment Consumption

Government spending on sewage piping infrastructure.

Research Spending’s of the Cured-in-Place-Pipe Market

On the basis of raw materials the market is primarily divided into Resin, Curing, Felt Tube, Fiberglass Cloth, Polyester and Coatings.

Import Export Statistical Analysis

Regional Governmental Policies

Salient Trends of the Cured-in-Place-Pipe Market

Inclination towards trenchless technologies over traditional methods of repair and maintenance will drive the growth of CIPP market.

Metallurgical characteristics of polyester resin makes it widely used material in CIPP as it infuses well with the liner materials, has high flexural modulus and has good chemical resistance.

Further, the production cost of polyester resin is lower as compared to vinyl ester and epoxy resin which increase the demand for CIPP.

Wide range of risk and return opportunities in fast growing cities and developed economies.

UV curing are much sturdier than the traditional CIPP liners and are not sensitive to temperature change which makes CIPP based on UV curing type to witness significant growth over the period.

In the year 2016, U.S reported an estimated loss of 1.7 trillion gallons of water due to leakage in the water distribution system, indicating the need to apply CIPP rehabilitation techniques.

Asia-Pacific region rely heavily on groundwater. Emerging economies like China and India have seen increased infrastructural spending on upgrading/treating the existing sewage pipelines.

Shorter time duration, cost effective and others are some of the factors that are driving the upward growth trend in CIPP market.