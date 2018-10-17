Global Calcium Propionate Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

“Our latest research report entitled Calcium Propionate Market (by application (bakery products, beverages, animal feed, packaged food, dairy & frozen desserts and meat, fish, and seafood products), form (liquid and dry)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Calcium Propionate. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Calcium Propionate cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Calcium Propionate growth factors.

The forecast Calcium Propionate Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Calcium Propionate on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.”

DowDuPont Announced the Successful Completion of the Merger of Equals between The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”)

September 2017, DowDuPont announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”). The combined entity operating as a holding company under the name “DowDuPont™” with three divisions – Agriculture, Materials Science, and Specialty Products. DowDuPont will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker symbol “DWDP.” DowDuPont is a launching pad for three intended strong companies that will be better positioned to reinvest in science and innovation, solve our customers’ ever-evolving challenges, and generate long-term returns for our shareholders. This merger would help to increases the customer base of the company, increase the product portfolio and also helps in expansion and distribution of the sales network of the company.

Increasing Applications of Calcium Propionate in Food Preservative Sector to Promote Growth in the Calcium Propionate Market Over 2018 to 2024

Increasing applications of calcium propionate in food preservative sector are driving the growth of the market. Further, rising consumer preferences for fresh food products and growing health concerns joined with changing consumer lifestyle are also boosting the growth of Calcium Propionate market. Additionally, this market is enormously growing, owing to the increasing inclinations of consumers towards hygiene, and fresh food. Furthermore, it also increases the shelf life of the product. Moreover, on the flip side, the shortage of raw materials and its increasing prices are hampering the production of calcium propionate market.

North America to Dominate the Global Calcium Propionate Market through 2018-2024

North America accounted for the highest market share in the calcium propionate market. It is one of the largest consumers and exporters of calcium propionate. In North America region factors such as increasing consumption of bakery food, growing concerns regarding food-related health issues and growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are driving the growth of Calcium propionate market in this region. While Asia Pacific region is predictable to be the second-largest market for calcium propionate, followed by North America. Further, in Asia Pacific region growing consciousness concerning calcium propionate and its benefits, and growing inclination towards western consumer lifestyle are indirectly affecting their food and consumption habits in this region. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in this region.