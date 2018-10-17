Middle East And Africa Natural Rubber And Gums Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Middle East and Africa Natural Rubber and Gums Market was worth USD xx billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023. Natural rubber is an elastomer that consists of polymers of organic compound isoprene which was originally derived from latex, a milky colloid produced by some plants. In addition, it consists of minor impurities of other organic compounds and water. It is also called as natural rubber or caoutchouc. Natural gums are polymeric materials that give a thickening and gelling effect when they are dissolved in water. It is capable of increasing solution viscosity at small concentrations.

Natural rubber is used in many applications and products, as it is made into synthetic rubber. It is used either alone or in combination with any other products. In most forms, it is extremely waterproof, high resilience and large stretch ratio. Natural gums are used extensively in food industry as gelling agents, thickening agents, stabilizers and emulsifying agents. It is also used as binding agents, crystal inhibitors, adhesives, clarifying agents and swelling agents in other industries. In most of the cases, gum is extracted from woody elements of plants or seed coatings.

The Middle East and Africa Natural Rubber and Gums Market is driven by factors like demand for natural rubber and gum, increasing rubber plantations, rising applications of rubber and gum in food, textile, chemical and other industries, favourable government reimbursements, increasing investments by private companies, new product innovations and technology advancements. However, lack of awareness in some areas, transportation and packing are hampering the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa Natural Rubber and Gums Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into natural rubber and natural gum. Depending on the application, the market is segmented into Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Food Industry, Others. The market has been geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. The market is growing slowly because of many problems the region faces, in terms of battles and also, the unstable economy. However, countries like the USA, China and UK are investing in the region and this increased financial revenue will aid the agriculture sectors in this region.

Some of the key companies dominating the Middle East and Africa Natural Rubber and Gum Market are Bridgestone, Triveni Chemicals, Indian Natural Rubber, Shivshankar Rubber Products, Habasit, Nature & Nurture Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Peenal Polyrub, Altrafine Gums, Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd., Hainan Rubber Group, and Raintree Gum among others.

